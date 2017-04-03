Craig Anderson earns 24-save shutout as Senators beats Red Wings 2-0

Craig Anderson earns 24-save shutout ...

The Chronicle-Journal

Erik Karlsson and Tom Pyatt scored while Craig Anderson made 24 saves for his fifth shutout of the season as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 Tuesday. The win coupled with Tampa Bay's 4-0 loss to Boston means the Senators need just one point in their final three games to clinch a playoff spot.

