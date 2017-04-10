Cost Per Pointcast Episode 15: Senators Playoff Preview with Travis Yost
Yes, there's even more content before the playoffs begin. Game 1 is just hours away, and don't you want to hear TSN writer Travis Yost to preview the series between the Senators and the Bruins ? Travis is always insightful of course, although both of us might be "bad fans" by picking the Bruins to win this series in seven games.
