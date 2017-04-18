Connor McDavid scores, Erik Karlsson wheels and deals: How solo...
At times, playoff hockey is so tight, it seems the only way a team might score is on a seeing-eye shot or a head-scratching bounce that catches everyone by surprise. In the early days of these playoffs, several games have been decided by dazzling bursts of individual skill - by one player, possessed of immense talent and an equivalent dash of confidence, taking matters into his own hands when his team needed it most.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC