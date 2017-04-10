Carrie Underwood's Husband, Mike Fisher, Gets Candid on Family and 'Life-Changing' Trade to Nashv...
The NHL star penned a new blog for Derek Jeter's The Players' Tribune , getting candid about being traded from the Ottawa Senators to the Nashville Predators in 2011 and what it meant for his marriage to Carrie Underwood. Fisher describes being "crushed" to get the news that he was being traded after more than a decade of playing for the Sens -- until he learned that the team owner had consciously chosen to send him to Nashville to be with Underwood.
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
