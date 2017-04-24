Canadian media reveals itself with excuse-peddling over Senators playoff attendance
If you haven't heard, the Ottawa Senators - a National Hockey League franchise based in Canada, the birthplace of the sport, a country that believes it's its birthright to have teams in every outpost from St. John's to Yellowknife - played a second-round playoff game in front of a non-sellout crowd last night. Now, we here in Carolina probably shouldn't be throwing stones from our glass house, what with average attendance for Hurricanes games at PNC Arena this season an abysmal 11,776.
