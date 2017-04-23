Bruins' Game 4 goal: Make life harder...

Bruins' Game 4 goal: Make life harder for Karlsson

21 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Ottawa Senators defenseman Dion Phaneuf is congratulated by teammate Ottawa Senators right wing Mark Stone on his goal during overtime of game two NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoff action against the B Boucher knows his team yielded three goals in the second period in each of the past two games but said the Senators didn't play poorly as the Bruins rallied to tie Monday night. I said yesterday in the preview that it would come down to goaltending, and in a series where both goalies have struggled and have sub-.900 save percentages, it might be Craig Anderson's third period stop on David Backes at the lip of the crease that made the difference.

Chicago, IL

