Bower Power: Aggressive plays working out for goalies

With the Toronto Maple Leafs rookie busting out of the penalty box and in all alone, the Washington Capitals goaltender made a split-second decision to abandon his crease and slide to knock the puck away from Marner. Two nights later, Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson didn't wait for Boston Bruins star Brad Marchand to take a shot, diving out of his crease to poke the puck away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.