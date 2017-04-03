Boston Bruins fall to Ottawa Senators in shootout

The Boston Bruins saw their six-game winning streak come to a end Thursday night, as the B's fell to the Ottawa Senators in a shootout, 2-1, at TD Garden. Drew Stafford scored for the Bruins, who fall to 43-31-6 on the year, while Tuukka Rask stopped 25 of 26 shots in the loss.

