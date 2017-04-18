Blown leads, 11 OTs and surprises abo...

Blown leads, 11 OTs and surprises abound in NHL first round

14 hrs ago Read more: WFTV Orlando

The first week of the NHL postseason has been about as unpredictable as anyone could imagine, even in a sport where upsets are the norm, home-ice advantage is often meaningless and a hot goaltender can overshadow everything else that's happening. Perennial Stanley Cup favorite Chicago is down three games to none against Nashville and the NHL-leading Washington Capitals trail Toronto 2-1 in their first-round series, but that's only part of the story.

