Alain Vigneault's other reason to lean on experienced Rangers

The message from Alain Vigneault was twofold: 1) He's pretty happy with the way the Rangers have played, despite being down 2-0 in their best-of-seven second-round series with the Senators; 2) He's got nothing against the younger players , and the minutes he allots are based more on individual performance in that game rather than the experience of each player. Of course, there was going to be backlash after two crushing losses up in Ottawa to open this series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.