Alain Vigneault's other reason to lean on experienced Rangers
The message from Alain Vigneault was twofold: 1) He's pretty happy with the way the Rangers have played, despite being down 2-0 in their best-of-seven second-round series with the Senators; 2) He's got nothing against the younger players , and the minutes he allots are based more on individual performance in that game rather than the experience of each player. Of course, there was going to be backlash after two crushing losses up in Ottawa to open this series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC