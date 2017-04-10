a Maple Leafs, Senators even series; Flames burned, Predators up 2-0a
The Toronto Maple Leafs took the league's best regular-season team, the Washington Capitals, to double overtime in Game 2 of their series, this time coming out on top on a Kasperi Kapanen goal, evening the series at one game apiece. In Ottawa, a former Leaf, Dion Phaneuf, was the hero, scoring in overtime to knot the Senators' series with the Bruins at one.
