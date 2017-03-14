Women's hockey on rebound
Ottawa doesn't have a team in the Canadian Women's Hockey League, but the return of the Clarkson Cup to the city earlier this month highlighted how far women's hockey has come in recent years. Montreal defeated Calgary in the championship game, earning the trophy - donated by former governor general Adrienne Clarkson - that's emblematic of women's professional hockey supremacy.
