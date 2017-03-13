The Chet Sellers and Luke Peristy Podcast - Episode 42

Alex Burrows! Viktor Stalberg ! A second-round pick! All three are contributing to the Senators ' recent win streak more than, say, Curtis Lazar ! Is anyone smarter than Pierre Dorion? Yes, us! We break down the Senators' recent trades and ask the tough questions - what's up with Pierre Dorion's jackets? Should Curtis Lazar start calling the Brier? Does Alex Burrows + The System = Profit? Check out the latest show, and remember, if you like what you hear, check out our archives or subscribe via RSS or iTunes !

