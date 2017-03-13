The Chet Sellers and Luke Peristy Podcast - Episode 42
Alex Burrows! Viktor Stalberg ! A second-round pick! All three are contributing to the Senators ' recent win streak more than, say, Curtis Lazar ! Is anyone smarter than Pierre Dorion? Yes, us! We break down the Senators' recent trades and ask the tough questions - what's up with Pierre Dorion's jackets? Should Curtis Lazar start calling the Brier? Does Alex Burrows + The System = Profit? Check out the latest show, and remember, if you like what you hear, check out our archives or subscribe via RSS or iTunes !
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Seven.
Add your comments below
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC