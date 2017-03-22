The already great Erik Karlsson evolves in subtle ways for the Ottawa Senators
Ottawa Senators defenceman Erik Karlsson fends of Toronto Maple Leafs centre Zach Hyman during second period NHL action in Toronto on Saturday, February 18 2017. Guy Boucher might be biased, but the way the Ottawa Senators coach sees it, Karlsson deserves consideration not just for the Norris trophy as the NHL's top defenceman, but the Hart for most valuable player.
