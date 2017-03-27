Stalock beats Senators for first win ...

Stalock beats Senators for first win with Wild

Alex Stalock won his first NHL start in over a year, Nino Niederreiter had two goals and the Minnesota Wild beat the Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Thursday night to end a four-game skid. Stalock stopped 18 shots in his first start for the Wild, who remained second in the Western Conference.

