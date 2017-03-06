Senators trade for minor-leaguer Bran...

Senators trade for minor-leaguer Brandon Gormley

16 min ago

The Ottawa Senators acquired defenceman Brandon Gormley, pictured with Colorado in 2015, from the New Jersey Devils on Monday. Though the NHL's trade deadline was March 1, teams can still make deals but the players cannot play for the team this season and are not eligible for the post-season.

