Senators, Canadiens to mark NHL centennial with outdoor game in December

As the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators battle for supremacy in Atlantic Division standings this weekend, the two NHL teams announced Friday they're taking their long-standing rivalry outside. "It's the ultimate reality show," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman told reporters in Ottawa after announcing an outdoor game between the Sens and Canadiens on Dec. 16 to mark the league's Centennial.

