Senators 3, Blue Jackets 2 | Gamble by Tortorella backfires

Senators 3, Blue Jackets 2 | Gamble by Tortorella backfires

Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

John Tortorella returned to the gospel of “Safe Is Death” this season and has preached it since September. On Saturday night, the coach who pushes his Blue Jackets' players to embrace risk, took one of his own that ultimately backfired in a 3-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre.

