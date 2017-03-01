Senators 3, Blue Jackets 2 | Gamble by Tortorella backfires
John Tortorella returned to the gospel of “Safe Is Death” this season and has preached it since September. On Saturday night, the coach who pushes his Blue Jackets' players to embrace risk, took one of his own that ultimately backfired in a 3-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre.
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
