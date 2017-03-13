Richard Panik scores late power-play ...

Richard Panik scores late power-play goal, Blackhawks beat Senators 2-1

Panik scored the winner on the power play at 16:59 of the third period as he deposited a shot to the back of the net on a one-timer off a feed from Patrick Kane. Scott Darling made 33 saves for the Blackhawks , who collected their second straight win.

