REPORTS: Colin White Finalizing Deal With Ottawa Senators
Reports are suggesting that Colin White is close to signing a deal with the Ottawa Senators, ending his NCAA career early to go pro. Many expected White to sign last spring, so it is not surprising that he's negotiating an NHL deal now that BC's season is over.
