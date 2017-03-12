Radulov (lower-body injury) returns t...

Radulov (lower-body injury) returns to Habs lineup versus Oilers

14 hrs ago

Looking to take back top spot in the Atlantic Division, the Montreal Canadiens will get a boost to their lineup when they visit the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. Montreal is tied with the Ottawa Senators, winners of six in a row, with 84 points for the lead in the Atlantic.

Chicago, IL

