Preview: Bruins head to Ottawa

Boston Bruins visit the Ottawa Senators New forward Drew Stafford - he barely feels like a new acquisition after how much he's been discussed in the last five days - filled in admirably for Jimmy Hayes on the third line, netting a goal before having it disallowed , assisting on a third-period goal, and drawing a penalty in the waning minutes. In the final second of Saturday's game vs. New Jersey, defenseman Adam McQuaid suffered a scary, and fortunately minor, injury when teammate David Backes' skate caught him on the right side of his neck.

