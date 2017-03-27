Pitre gets a surprise visit from the ...

Pitre gets a surprise visit from the Ottawa Senators

Read more: Canada.com

With 16-year-old Pitre preparing to go back into the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital Friday for a second attempt at a stem-cell transplant after the first one was unsuccessful in September, the Senators stopped by his Minnesota apartment immediately after landing here. Pitre had a chance to smile as the whole team dropped by to give him best wishes as he prepares to go back into the hospital for what will be a difficult round of chemotherapy and radiation to prepare for the transplant.

Chicago, IL

