Outdoor NHL game between Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens to be announced Friday

11 hrs ago Read more: Ottawa Citizen

Montreal Canadiens' Paul Byron, centre, squeezes between Ottawa Senators' Dion Phaneuf, left, and Ottawa Senators' Tom Pyatt during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Tuesday, November 22, 2016. With NHL commissioner Gary Bettman in town Friday to speak at Mayor Jim Watson's breakfast series, sources told Postmedia the league is expected to call a news conference at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier Friday morning at 11 a.m. to confirm the Senators and Habs will faceoff at TD Place in an outdoor game on Dec. 17th.

