Outdoor NHL game between Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens to be announced Friday
Montreal Canadiens' Paul Byron, centre, squeezes between Ottawa Senators' Dion Phaneuf, left, and Ottawa Senators' Tom Pyatt during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Tuesday, November 22, 2016. With NHL commissioner Gary Bettman in town Friday to speak at Mayor Jim Watson's breakfast series, sources told Postmedia the league is expected to call a news conference at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier Friday morning at 11 a.m. to confirm the Senators and Habs will faceoff at TD Place in an outdoor game on Dec. 17th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Citizen.
Add your comments below
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC