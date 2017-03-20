Ottawa Senators Week Ahead: March 20 to 26

Hot : Brad Marchand - 9P in last 3GP Cold : Tuukka Rask - .826 SP in last 2 GP Injured : Matt Beleskey The Senators entered the weekend with the potential to take over the Atlantic Division with back-to-back games against the Canadiens . Now they sit four points behind the Habs, but still four points up on the third-place Bruins despite the Bs having won four of their last five.

