Ottawa Senators acquire Brandon Gormley from New Jersey Devils

The Ottawa Senators made a rare post-deadline trade today acquiring AHL defenseman Brandon Gormley from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for future considerations. Because the trade was completed after the March 1st trade deadline, Gormley is ineligible to be called up to the Senators' main roster, and will not be able to play in the playoffs should Binghamton make a surge for the postseason.

