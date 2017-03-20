Man steals about $151 worth of steaks from Weston Publix

Deputies say that the man, donning "a short salt-and-pepper haircut", a black shirt, black trousers and black Nike shoes, stole from the meat department of a Weston Publix on February 5. It was shortly before 9 p.m. when the man is seen in the meat department putting skirt steaks and tenderloins into a shopping cart, the sheriff's office said. This man got away with about $150 worth of red meat, and according to the store manager, this isn't the first time he's done this at Publix supermarkets in South Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.