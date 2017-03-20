Man steals about $151 worth of steaks from Weston Publix
Deputies say that the man, donning "a short salt-and-pepper haircut", a black shirt, black trousers and black Nike shoes, stole from the meat department of a Weston Publix on February 5. It was shortly before 9 p.m. when the man is seen in the meat department putting skirt steaks and tenderloins into a shopping cart, the sheriff's office said. This man got away with about $150 worth of red meat, and according to the store manager, this isn't the first time he's done this at Publix supermarkets in South Florida.
