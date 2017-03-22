'Mad, frustrated, but living with it'...

'Mad, frustrated, but living with it' say Ottawa sports bars over rising TV bills

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Dean Vasilas already pays about $3,000 a year to Rogers for a super sports package to broadcast sports at Local Heroes Bar & Grill on Clyde Ave. Ottawa sports bars owners and managers said they may have to hike up the price of beer and food to cover the cost of Rogers and Bell's new monthly fee to broadcast live sporting events. St. Louis Wings Bar and Grill on Elgin Street is lined with TVs that play TSN and Sportsnet 24/7.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ottawa Senators Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 6
News Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Jay 1
News Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15) Jan '15 adcrebecca 1
See all Ottawa Senators Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,050 • Total comments across all topics: 279,752,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC