Kyle Turris, Bobby Ryan score in shootout as Senators edge Penguins
Kyle Turris and Bobby Ryan scored in the shootout as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 Thursday night. Mike Hoffman found the back of the net in regulation for the Senators , while Mike Condon made 34 saves, including two incredible point blank stops in overtime to keep the game going.
