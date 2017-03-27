Jyrki Jokipakka will make debut if Erik Karlsson is forced to sit with injury

MARCH 21: Erik Karlsson #65 of the Ottawa Senators slides to defend Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins during the first period at TD Garden on March 21, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. Karlsson, who blocked a shot late Tuesday in Philadelphia and then saw only limited playing time, wasn't on the ice for the morning skate at the Xcel Energy Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Citizen.