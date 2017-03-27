Jyrki Jokipakka will make debut if Er...

Jyrki Jokipakka will make debut if Erik Karlsson is forced to sit with injury

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Ottawa Citizen

MARCH 21: Erik Karlsson #65 of the Ottawa Senators slides to defend Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins during the first period at TD Garden on March 21, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. Karlsson, who blocked a shot late Tuesday in Philadelphia and then saw only limited playing time, wasn't on the ice for the morning skate at the Xcel Energy Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ottawa Senators Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 6
News Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Jay 1
News Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15) Jan '15 adcrebecca 1
See all Ottawa Senators Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,534 • Total comments across all topics: 279,938,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC