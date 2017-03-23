How Colin White Could Benefit From An...

How Colin White Could Benefit From Another Year at Boston College

Yesterday, Laura posed the question: is Colin White ready to turn pro ? Given his performance and pedigree, and given the fact that the Ottawa Senators seem to feel he's ready for the AHL, the answer to that question is probably yes. But is turning pro the best move for him at this time? Given the current standoff between White and the Senators , the answer to that question is a little more complicated.

