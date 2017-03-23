How Colin White Could Benefit From Another Year at Boston College
Yesterday, Laura posed the question: is Colin White ready to turn pro ? Given his performance and pedigree, and given the fact that the Ottawa Senators seem to feel he's ready for the AHL, the answer to that question is probably yes. But is turning pro the best move for him at this time? Given the current standoff between White and the Senators , the answer to that question is a little more complicated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BC Interruption.
Add your comments below
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC