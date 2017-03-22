Harris: Don't fear, Bruins will regroup and make the playoffs

How can any fan be faulted for looking at the Bruins' three-game losing streak and asking, "Is this really going to happen again?" Is it possible that the B's, after being comfortably in possession of a playoff berth, can let it slip away in the final weeks and days of the season for a third straight year? The bet here, after watching two solid performances the past two nights produce zero points in the standings, is no. The Bruins played too hard and too well in last night's 3-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators, and in the 4-2 setback in Toronto Monday night, to believe this club is going to come apart at the seams as the previous two did.

