Goalie nods: Craig Anderson goes for his sixth win in a row

The Ottawa Senators are going to be without several players on Saturday night when they take on the Colorado Avalanche, including their top two goal scorers and a number of depth players. What they will have is a red-hot goalie in Craig Anderson as he enters the games on a personal five-game winning streak as he continues to play some fantastic hockey for the seemingly playoff-bound Senators.

