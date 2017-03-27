Former Ottawa Senators executive sues...

Former Ottawa Senators executive sues Melnyk, team for $1.55M; alleges discord behind the scenes

Amid poor ticket sales in 2016, Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk lashed out at his management team, leading to tumult and discord behind the scenes, a new lawsuit against the NHL club and Melnyk alleges. Former Senators executive Peter O'Leary recently filed a $1.55-million lawsuit against the Senators and its owner, alleging his termination was in breach of his contract.

