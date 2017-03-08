Flames shutout Jets, Senators defeat ...

Flames shutout Jets, Senators defeat Avalanche

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Brian Elliott made 31 saves for his second consecutive shutout as the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine games with a 3-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. Mikael Backlund and Michael Frolik each scored on the power play as the victory also gave Calgary points in 11 straight games.

