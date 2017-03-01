Five Thoughts for Friday
Senators forward Alex Burrows may have been a tad fortunate to score from where he did on his first goal of the night, but his second tally was anything but lucky. And when you add it up in the end, no one really cares how the pucks went in when you've scored both of your team's only goals in a 2-1 victory.
