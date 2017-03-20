Eyes on the Enemy: Game 72
Like taking a schvitz after a 7-day backpacking trip across the Cascade Mountains or a damn good cup of coffee from the RR in Twin Peaks, there's a wonderful zen sweeping over us all after a brutal 2-game weekend series against the Ottawa Senators. For the past several weeks, the Canadiens have had their position atop the Atlantic Division continually challenged by the Senators, and everyone looking at the schedule had this weekend circled on their calendars like I usually have St. Patrick's Day circled.
