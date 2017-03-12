EXCLUSIVE: Senators' Clarke MacArthur not ready to throw in the towel
Clarke MacArthur of the Senators skates during practice at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Dec. 13, 2016. Clarke MacArthur has returned to the ice at the Canadian Tire Centre because he's not ready to shut the door, throw in the towel or extinguish the fire that burns deep inside to pull on his No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Add your comments below
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC