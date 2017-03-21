Erik Karlsson's 'sublime' season has Senators coach thinking Hart Trophy read comments
Ottawa Senators defenceman Erik Karlsson has 14 goals and 52 assists in 72 games so far this season. Guy Boucher might be biased, but the Ottawa Senators head coach is certain Erik Karlsson deserves consideration for the Hart Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player.
