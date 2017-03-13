Erik Karlsson on 2018 Olympics: 'I re...

Erik Karlsson on 2018 Olympics: 'I really want to go' 58 minutes ago | Sportsnet Staff

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sportsnet.ca

The Hockey Night panel goes over the biggest stories in hockey, including the ongoing saga of NHLers wanting to play in the Olympics and the New York Islanders' search for a new arena. Speaking to the Ottawa Citizen on Friday , Senators owner Eugene Melnyk gave a "flat no" to the idea of sending Erik Karlsson to the 2018 Olympics if the NHL as a whole isn't included in the Games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sportsnet.ca.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ottawa Senators Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 6
News Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Jay 1
News Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15) Jan '15 adcrebecca 1
See all Ottawa Senators Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,239 • Total comments across all topics: 279,676,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC