Erik Karlsson on 2018 Olympics: 'I really want to go' 58 minutes ago | Sportsnet Staff
The Hockey Night panel goes over the biggest stories in hockey, including the ongoing saga of NHLers wanting to play in the Olympics and the New York Islanders' search for a new arena. Speaking to the Ottawa Citizen on Friday , Senators owner Eugene Melnyk gave a "flat no" to the idea of sending Erik Karlsson to the 2018 Olympics if the NHL as a whole isn't included in the Games.
