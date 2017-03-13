Craig Anderson out with injury, Senators recall goalie Chris Driedger from AHL
Craig Anderson of the Ottawa Senators against the Buffalo Sabres during second period of NHL action at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, February 14, 2017. As the Senators hit the ice Tuesday morning at the Canadian Tire Centre, the club's top netminder was nowhere to be seen and he's nursing a lower body injury that was discovered after the club's 4-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche Saturday night in Denver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Citizen.
Add your comments below
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC