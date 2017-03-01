Cost Per Pointcast Ep. 13: Trade Deadline Reaction with Callum Fraser
If you're dying for some analysis on the moves made by the Senators at the deadline, you've found the right place. Just hours after the 3pm trade deadline, podcast regular Callum Fraser hopped on the CPP to talk about the three moves that GM Pierre Dorion made since Monday.
