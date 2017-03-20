Concussion could force Parramatta Eels hooker Isaac De Gois into retirement
Isaac De Gois could be the latest player forced into premature retirement due to concussion as the game prepares to transition to a new SCAT5 protocol to better assess head knocks. Concussion remains the hottest topic for the NRL following revelations former State of Origin winger James McManus is taking legal action against Newcastle for its handling of his head knocks.
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
