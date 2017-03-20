Concussion could force Parramatta Eel...

Concussion could force Parramatta Eels hooker Isaac De Gois into retirement

Isaac De Gois could be the latest player forced into premature retirement due to concussion as the game prepares to transition to a new SCAT5 protocol to better assess head knocks. Concussion remains the hottest topic for the NRL following revelations former State of Origin winger James McManus is taking legal action against Newcastle for its handling of his head knocks.

