Colin White Makes His Pro Debut

The Binghamton Senators lost 6-1 at the hands of the Syracuse Crunch in a rare Wednesday night affair at The Floyd L. Maines Veteran Memorial Arena in downtown Binghamton. The contest featured the two long time storied rivals wasn't much to bear watching besides three fights that broke out, as the Sens loss was for the 15th time in the last 17 games with golf being on the docket for most of the team.

