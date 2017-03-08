Claesson's 1st goal helps streaking S...

Claesson's 1st goal helps streaking Senators beat Stars 5-2

12 hrs ago

Defenceman Fredrik Claesson scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Ottawa Senators win their fourth straight game, 5-2 over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night. Ottawa moved within four points of first-place Montreal in the Atlantic Division.

