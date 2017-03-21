Bruins vs Senators 3/21/17 Preview

Bruins vs Senators 3/21/17 Preview

Opposing Leading Goaltender: Mike Condon/Craig Anderson / The Bruins look to avoid a three game losing streak, including the first time the B's have lost back-to-back games under Bruce Cassidy Brad Marchand is the first Bruins player hit 80 points in a season since 2008-09's Marc Savard in 2008-09, when he had 25g-63a-88p Tuukka Rask said earlier this week he could play both games of the back-to-back and with giving up just two goals, he could easily be seen in net. This is the long awaited return of Chris Kelly to Boston for the first time in his post-Bruins career.

