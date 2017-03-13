Blackhawks vs. Senators preview 2017: Start time, schedule, live streaming
John Hayden will likely make his NHL debut for the Chicago Blackhawks when the team visits the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre. Hayden, who signed a two-year contract earlier this week after completing his senior season at Yale, is projected to skate on the top line with Richard Panik and Jonathan Toews.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Second City Hockey.
Add your comments below
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC