Avs Score Late, But Can't Complete Comeback

Mark Barberio #45 of the Colorado Avalanche defends as Calvin Pickard #31 keeps track of the puck against Zack Smith #15 of the Ottawa Senators during an NHL game at Canadian Tire Centre on March 2, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. OTTAWA, Ontario - Alex Burrows scored twice in his debut with the Ottawa Senators and led his new club to a 2-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night.

