Adam McQuaid's Neck Cut by Teammate David Backes' Skate, Receives 25 Stitches
Boston Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid needed 25 stitches after being lacerated in the neck by the skate of teammate David Backes in Saturday's game against the New Jersey Devils . The Bruins said McQuad is expected to play Monday night against the Ottawa Senators .
