91 days of Stamkos: Day 87, what was Stamkos' own favorite goal?
In 2015, not many months after Tampa Bay lost the Stanley Cup Final in six games, Steven Stamkos sat down with George Stroumboulopoulos at NHL Media Day. It was one of Strombo's round tables with players , and Stamkos took his place at the table next to Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Raw Charge.
Add your comments below
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC